Head to Head Survey: Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) vs. Advanced Deposition Technologies (NYSE:ADTC)

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) and Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and Advanced Deposition Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker-Hannifin $13.70 billion 1.91 $1.21 billion $10.79 18.84 Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Parker-Hannifin has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Parker-Hannifin and Advanced Deposition Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker-Hannifin 0 0 15 0 3.00 Advanced Deposition Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus target price of $213.07, suggesting a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Parker-Hannifin’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Parker-Hannifin is more favorable than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Advanced Deposition Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and Advanced Deposition Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker-Hannifin 8.81% 22.54% 6.95% Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Parker-Hannifin has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Deposition Technologies has a beta of 6.46, meaning that its share price is 546% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin beats Advanced Deposition Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, such as control actuation systems and components, engine build-up ducting, engine exhaust nozzles and assemblies, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inerting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, pilot controls, pneumatic control components, thermal management products, and wheels and brakes, as well as fluid metering, delivery, and atomization devices. This segment markets its products directly to OEMs and end users. It markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Advanced Deposition Technologies

Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. develops oil and gas reserves in Japan. It owns approximately 743 acres of oil and gas reserves located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, Iburino-Kuni, Tomakomai, and Hokkaido in Japan. The company was formerly known as Advanced Dielectric Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. in July 1993. Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

