Head-To-Head Survey: DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) vs. Bilibili (OTCMKTS:BILI)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DATATRAK International and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Bilibili 0 3 7 0 2.70

Bilibili has a consensus price target of $42.61, suggesting a potential downside of 3.96%. Given Bilibili’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International 2.80% 18.01% 2.61% Bilibili -21.49% -22.84% -10.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DATATRAK International and Bilibili’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.74 million 1.73 $390,000.00 N/A N/A Bilibili $973.59 million 14.86 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -77.84

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Volatility and Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

