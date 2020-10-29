Head to Head Survey: Brooge (BROG) & The Competition

Brooge (NASDAQ: BROG) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Brooge to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Brooge alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brooge and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooge 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brooge Competitors 79 155 126 4 2.15

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 31.28%. Given Brooge’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brooge has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brooge and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brooge $44.08 million -$76.56 million 27.80 Brooge Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 4.49

Brooge’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Brooge. Brooge is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Brooge has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooge’s rivals have a beta of -0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brooge and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooge N/A N/A N/A Brooge Competitors -34.98% -49.54% -8.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brooge rivals beat Brooge on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Brooge Company Profile

Brooge Energy Ltd. is a holding company, which is created for the purpose of effectuating the business combination with Twelve Seas Investment Company. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.