Head-To-Head Survey: Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) versus Reunion Industries (NYSE:RUNI)

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) and Reunion Industries (OTCMKTS:RUNI) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Armstrong Flooring and Reunion Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring 0 2 1 0 2.33 Reunion Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armstrong Flooring currently has a consensus target price of $3.45, suggesting a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Armstrong Flooring’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Armstrong Flooring is more favorable than Reunion Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Reunion Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring $626.30 million 0.11 -$58.50 million N/A N/A Reunion Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reunion Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Armstrong Flooring.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Reunion Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring -9.67% -20.22% -10.27% Reunion Industries N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.4% of Reunion Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Reunion Industries

Reunion Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of metal fabricated and machined industrial parts and products. It produces hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders and metal bar grating. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.