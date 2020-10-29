Head-To-Head Review: TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) vs. Pgs Asa (NYSE:PGSVY)

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) and Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransAtlantic Petroleum and Pgs Asa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Petroleum $67.38 million 0.24 -$5.37 million N/A N/A Pgs Asa $930.80 million 0.12 -$71.70 million N/A N/A

TransAtlantic Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pgs Asa.

Profitability

This table compares TransAtlantic Petroleum and Pgs Asa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Petroleum -72.10% -479.20% -16.59% Pgs Asa -22.54% -16.53% -4.24%

Risk and Volatility

TransAtlantic Petroleum has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pgs Asa has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TransAtlantic Petroleum and Pgs Asa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAtlantic Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Pgs Asa 3 3 1 0 1.71

Summary

Pgs Asa beats TransAtlantic Petroleum on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and changed its name to PGS ASA in May 2019. PGS ASA was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

