Head to Head Review: Littlefield (OTCMKTS:LTFD) vs. Vail Resorts (OTCMKTS:MTN)

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Littlefield (OTCMKTS:LTFD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of Littlefield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vail Resorts and Littlefield’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $1.96 billion 4.72 $98.83 million $3.19 72.28 Littlefield N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Littlefield.

Risk & Volatility

Vail Resorts has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Littlefield has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vail Resorts and Littlefield, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 0 3 7 0 2.70 Littlefield 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vail Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $229.56, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Littlefield.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and Littlefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 5.03% 7.37% 2.24% Littlefield N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Littlefield on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 5,400 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Littlefield Company Profile

Littlefield Corporation, through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates bingo halls in the United States. The company was formerly known as American Bingo & Gaming Corporation. Littlefield Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

