Head-To-Head Review: Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) versus SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get SG Blocks alerts:

This table compares SG Blocks and Huttig Building Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks $2.98 million 6.98 -$6.92 million N/A N/A Huttig Building Products $812.00 million 0.11 -$21.30 million N/A N/A

SG Blocks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huttig Building Products.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SG Blocks and Huttig Building Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SG Blocks 0 0 0 0 N/A Huttig Building Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SG Blocks and Huttig Building Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks -521.78% -47.82% -38.38% Huttig Building Products -1.91% -9.94% -1.31%

Volatility & Risk

SG Blocks has a beta of -6.45, indicating that its stock price is 745% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huttig Building Products has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of SG Blocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Huttig Building Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SG Blocks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Huttig Building Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Huttig Building Products beats SG Blocks on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SG Blocks

SG Blocks, Inc. engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, landowners, builders, and developers. It has operations in the United States and Canada. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands. It also provides general building products, such as fasteners and connectors, roofing, siding, insulation, flashing, housewrap, decking, railings, and other miscellaneous building products under the Huttig-Grip, Louisiana Pacific, Simpson Strong-Tie, TimberTech, AZEK, RDI, GAF Roofing, Maibec, Knauf, GCP Technologies, Fiberon, Alpha Protech, MFM, Lomanco, and Fortifiber brands. In addition, the company offers wood products comprising engineered wood products used in floor systems, wood panels, and lumber; and value-added services, such as floor system take-offs, cut-to-length packages and just-in-time, and cross-dock delivery under the Louisiana Pacific and Rosboro brands. It markets and sells its products to building materials dealers; national buying groups; home centers; and industrial users, including makers of manufactured homes through 27 wholesale distribution centers serving 41 states. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.