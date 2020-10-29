Head to Head Contrast: Garrett Motion (GTXMQ) versus Its Peers

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS: GTXMQ) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Garrett Motion to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion’s competitors have a beta of 2.02, meaning that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.8% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Garrett Motion and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Garrett Motion Competitors 732 2284 2422 123 2.35

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Garrett Motion’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Garrett Motion has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 7.66% -8.10% 7.92% Garrett Motion Competitors -2.51% -98.91% -0.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion $313.00 million 0.97 Garrett Motion Competitors $6.51 billion $135.14 million 7.25

Garrett Motion’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Garrett Motion. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products through distribution networks. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland. On September 20, 2020, Garrett Motion Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

