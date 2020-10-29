Head-To-Head Comparison: Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) & Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Exelon pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xcel Energy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Xcel Energy has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Exelon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Exelon and Xcel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon 2 2 10 0 2.57 Xcel Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00

Exelon presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.25%. Xcel Energy has a consensus price target of $74.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.27%. Given Exelon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exelon is more favorable than Xcel Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Exelon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Exelon has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exelon and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon 6.43% 8.47% 2.35% Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exelon and Xcel Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon $35.99 billion 1.07 $2.01 billion $3.12 12.68 Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 3.20 $1.37 billion $2.64 26.61

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Xcel Energy. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exelon beats Xcel Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers corporate governance support services, including corporate strategy and development, legal, human resources, information technology, finance, real estate, security, corporate communications, supply at cost, engineering, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

