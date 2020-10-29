Head to Head Comparison: Paya (PAYA) & Its Competitors

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is one of 154 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Paya to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paya and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A $4.28 million 60.17 Paya Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 4.49

Paya’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Paya. Paya is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Paya and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paya Competitors 79 155 126 4 2.15

Paya currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.50%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 30.75%. Given Paya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Paya Competitors -34.98% -49.54% -8.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Paya has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya’s peers have a beta of -0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paya beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

