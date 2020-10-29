Head-To-Head Comparison: comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) & NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares comScore and NetEase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $388.64 million 0.34 -$339.00 million ($5.33) -0.35 NetEase $8.51 billion 6.48 $3.09 billion $2.93 29.43

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -15.11% -22.00% -7.89% NetEase 36.43% 34.69% 20.02%

Risk and Volatility

comScore has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of comScore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for comScore and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 0 0 N/A NetEase 0 1 11 0 2.92

NetEase has a consensus target price of $90.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.74%. Given NetEase’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NetEase is more favorable than comScore.

Summary

NetEase beats comScore on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; and Cross-Platform Suite, which integrates person-level linear TV viewership with digital audience data. The company also offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide end-to-end solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. In addition, it offers movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time, which include box office analytics, trend analysis, and insights for movie studios and movie theater operators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Cloudnote, a notetaking tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, and Youdao Pocket Translator; online courses; interactive learning apps; and enterprise services, such as Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that helps third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to access its advanced optical character recognition capability and neural machine translation engine. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products, including consumer electronics, food, apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; NetEase Media, an Internet media service; NetEase Mail, an email service; CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

