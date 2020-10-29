Head to Head Analysis: West Canyon Energy (OTCMKTS:WCYN) & First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

West Canyon Energy (OTCMKTS:WCYN) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

West Canyon Energy has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares West Canyon Energy and First Quantum Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Canyon Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Quantum Minerals $4.07 billion 1.78 -$57.00 million N/A N/A

West Canyon Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Quantum Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of First Quantum Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for West Canyon Energy and First Quantum Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Canyon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A First Quantum Minerals 0 3 10 0 2.77

First Quantum Minerals has a consensus target price of $14.91, indicating a potential upside of 41.88%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than West Canyon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares West Canyon Energy and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Canyon Energy N/A N/A N/A First Quantum Minerals -9.09% -0.74% -0.32%

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats West Canyon Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Canyon Energy

West Canyon Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. It primarily owns a 16% participation stake in the Buenavista block, an exploration project located to the northeast of Bogota, Colombia. The company was formerly known as PetroSouth Energy Corp. and changed its name to West Canyon Energy Corp. in April 2008. West Canyon Energy Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper and nickel projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

