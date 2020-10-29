HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. CSFB upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average of $117.37.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after acquiring an additional 696,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

