HC Wainwright Cuts Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND) Price Target to C$0.40

Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:ASND opened at C$0.09 on Monday. Ascendant Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

Get Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) alerts:

About Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO)

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.