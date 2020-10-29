HC Wainwright Cuts Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND) Price Target to C$0.40

Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of TSE:ASND opened at C$0.09 on Monday. Ascendant Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.
About Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO)
