Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Get Hawkins alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HWKN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $491.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.91. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawkins news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $171,606.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawkins (HWKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.