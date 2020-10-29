Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $82.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price lifted by Truist from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Hasbro stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.62. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

