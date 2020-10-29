Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $82.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price lifted by Truist from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.
HAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.
Hasbro stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.62. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50.
In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
