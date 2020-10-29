Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.29.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $6.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $600.65 million, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.85. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harmonic will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Krall acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,442,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 456,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 302,803 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 88.5% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 614,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $731,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.