Hardy Reed LLC Buys 1,197 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 161,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 62,336 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 37,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 106,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $96.54 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51. The stock has a market cap of $294.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

