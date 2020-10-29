Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HLNE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $5,263,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.