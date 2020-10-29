Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive, cycling products as well as auto repair. It operating segments includes Halfords Retail and Halfords Autocentres. Halfords Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products. Halfords Autocentres segment involves in car servicing and repair operation. Halfords Group Plc is headquartered in Redditch, the United Kingdom. “

Get Halfords Group alerts:

HLFDY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Halfords Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of HLFDY stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $603.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.44. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halfords Group (HLFDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.