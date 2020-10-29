Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $55,968.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GH opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.23. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $114.33. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

