Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFED opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.50. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $587,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

