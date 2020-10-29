GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. GRIFOLS S A/S has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.73.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. GRIFOLS S A/S’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

