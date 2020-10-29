Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$33.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.05.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) stock opened at C$26.73 on Tuesday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.88 and a twelve month high of C$35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.53. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$19.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.0100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

