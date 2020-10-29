Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Stock Price Up 8.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 116,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 114,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Specifically, Senior Officer Jonathan Leskewich bought 50,000 shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,640.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 million and a P/E ratio of -13.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS)

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.

