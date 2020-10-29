Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Senior Officer Purchases C$48,000.00 in Stock

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Senior Officer Jonathan Leskewich purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at C$104,640.

BUS stock opened at C$1.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and a PE ratio of -13.02. Grande West Transportation Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Get Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) alerts:

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.