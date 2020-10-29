Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) (LON:GHH) Shares Gap Down to $1,097.50

Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) (LON:GHH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,097.50, but opened at $1,058.85. Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) shares last traded at $1,058.85, with a volume of 96 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57. The firm has a market cap of $243.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,030.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,043.61.

Gooch & Housego PLC manufactures optoelectronic components, materials and systems, and specialist instrumentation and life sciences devices in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

