Golden Entertainment (GDEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.18 million. On average, analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $359.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

