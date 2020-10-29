Gmt Capital Corp Sells 500,000 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,934,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,115,970 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $245,513.40.

On Monday, October 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,633,897 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $605,796.31.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,366,884 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $300,714.48.

On Monday, October 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 132,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $29,150.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 334,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $73,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 504,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $115,920.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 102.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,638,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 830,274 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 79,134 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,406,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 89,499 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.26.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

