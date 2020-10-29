Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.20. Globalworth Real Estate Investments shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 3,190 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.59, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and a PE ratio of 21.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a €0.19 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. Globalworth Real Estate Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 16,033.76%.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company holds interests in a diversified portfolio of properties located primarily in Romania, as well as in the South East Europe region. The Company’s segments include Office, Residential and Other. The Office segment acquires, develops, leases and manages offices and spaces.

