GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,815.19 ($23.72).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,333.20 ($17.42) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,450.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,569.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($17.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11384.9998941 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,240,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,240,765 shares of company stock worth $4,375,036,814.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

