Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOD. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 176.5% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 54.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.