Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.