Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 426 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $35,728.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

USNA opened at $80.55 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.03.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after buying an additional 24,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 46,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after buying an additional 124,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

