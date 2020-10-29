Gerald L. Salzman Sells 154 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $273.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. Daily Journal Co. has a one year low of $187.53 and a one year high of $317.01. The firm has a market cap of $377.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 80.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

DJCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

