Gerald Hellerman Buys 2,000 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $22,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,652.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SPE opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 27.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 60,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 453,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

