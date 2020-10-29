Gerald Hellerman Buys 2,000 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $22,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,652.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:SPE opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
