Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Director John R. Holder Purchases 2,200 Shares of Stock

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $89.69 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

