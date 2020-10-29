Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 6.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

