Gentex Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a report released on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GNTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

Shares of GNTX opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.13. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 38.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $897,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

