General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Lowered by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,341 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,301,000 after acquiring an additional 958,460 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in General Motors by 8.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 15.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Motors by 30.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 302,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

