Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Gap Up to $115.00

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.00, but opened at $118.80. Genel Energy shares last traded at $115.87, with a volume of 1,648 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.68%.

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

