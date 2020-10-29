GATX (NYSE:GATX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GATX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.02. GATX has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GATX during the second quarter worth $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in GATX by 87.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $93,000.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

