GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.21.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.28. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $84.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 104,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 70,923 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

