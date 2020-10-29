Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of GMDA opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.89. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 73.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,097,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 883,198 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

