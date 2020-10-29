Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 22,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $86,673,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 125,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $96.54 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $294.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

