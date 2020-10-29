Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Insider Jon T. Holmlund Sells 2,244 Shares

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GRTX opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $238.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Galera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 101.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 3,757.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 427.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

