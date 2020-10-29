Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Insider Jon T. Holmlund Sells 2,244 Shares

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of GRTX opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $238.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18.
Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 101.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 3,757.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 427.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.
