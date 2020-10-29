G. Thomas Jr. Tranter Purchases 499 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director G. Thomas Jr. Tranter acquired 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $18,463.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $161.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.11. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $46.69.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

CHMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemung Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

