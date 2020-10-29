G. Thomas Jr. Tranter Purchases 499 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director G. Thomas Jr. Tranter acquired 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $18,463.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CHMG opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $161.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.11. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $46.69.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.
CHMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemung Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
