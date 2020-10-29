FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Issued By Wedbush

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of VLY opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 33.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,700,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,131,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,506,000 after purchasing an additional 950,573 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 590,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 266,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,341,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

