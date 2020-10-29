FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L) (LON:TFW) Shares Gap Up to $311.00

FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L) (LON:TFW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $311.00, but opened at $322.00. FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L) shares last traded at $322.00, with a volume of 8,673 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 298.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 307.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $332.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L)’s previous dividend of $1.46. FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L)’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, insider David Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74), for a total value of £74,360 ($97,151.82).

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

