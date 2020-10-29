Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of FULT opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

